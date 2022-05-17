Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk Will Undergo Surgery, Could Miss Start Of Next Season

NESN Logo Sign In

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Bruins this offseason, and one of them is whether Matt Grzelcyk will be healthy to start the 2022-23 NHL season.

Boston’s bid for the Stanley Cup came to a disappointing end Saturday when it fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoff.

Grzelcyk was absent from the final two games of the series after head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed the defenseman was “playing through some things.” One of those things happened to be a dislocated shoulder suffered Jan. 22 during the Bruins’ game against the Winnipeg Jets that will require surgery.

“It was quite difficult,” Grzelcyk told reporters Monday of playing through the injury, per video provided by the Bruins. “Just not feeling like myself, obviously. Pain-wise, it would kind of keep popping in and out. That’s why I’d have to miss a game or two and wait for it to calm down. Unfortunately, I have to get surgery, but just looking forward to getting healthy again and start feeling like myself again.”

Grzelcyk also noted he did not have a timetable for a return and was unsure if he’d be ready for the start of next season.

The Bruins do have some depth on the blueline, including Jakub Zboril who signed a two-year extension with the B’s on Monday. He tore his ACL in December but was skating toward the end of the season.