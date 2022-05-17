Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron (Unsurprisingly) Named Finalist For Selke Trophy

NESN Logo Sign In

To the surprise of no one, Patrice Bergeron has been named a finalist for the Selke Trophy.

The Boston Bruins center has won the award four times and has been nominated for it 11 consecutive years. The award is given to “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.”

Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov, who took home the honor last year, and Calgary Flames’ Elias Lindholm are the other finalists.

Bergeron last won the award after the 2016-17 season.

The four Selke’s are tied for most ever as Bergeron looks to take home a fifth after yet another elite season from the 36-year-old.

Bergeron has continued to play at a high level and that did not change through 73 regular-season games played this year. During that stretch, Bergeron led the NHL by winning 991 faceoffs, per a release provided by the Bruins, while helping the defense secure the fourth-lowest goals per game by giving up just 2.66 this year.

The winner will be announced either during the Conference Finals or Stanley Cup Final.