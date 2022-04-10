Bruins Notes: What Boston Missed From Matt Grzelcyk After Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins can ill afford to be shorthanded with David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time, and may be without Matt Grzelcyk beyond Sunday.

The defenseman was injured in the first period of Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena. Grzelcyk pinched Garnett Hathaway into the boards and appeared to favor his shoulder as he went down the tunnel and did not return.

Boston already is down some key players and losing Grzelcyk for any amount of time certainly would not be ideal for the B’s with the Stanley Cup Playoffs just three weeks away and the team fighting for seeding in the Atlantic Division.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game that he had no update on Grzelcyk’s condition and revealed where the team missed him the most in his absence.

“He left with an upper-body,” Cassidy said during his postgame press conference, per team-provided audio. “Obviously missed his puck moving back there. It was a big, big, big factor in the game: our inability to transition very well. It cost us in the end.”

Grzelcyk long has been lauded for his puck movement and helping create plays for the Bruins in the offensive and defensive zones. The D often looked lost — especially Derek Forbort who was on the ice for three of the Capitals goals — and like they couldn’t find their legs.

Hopefully, for a slew of reasons, it’s not a long-term injury for Grzelcyk.