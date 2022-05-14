Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Season Ends On Game 7 Loss To Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have come to the end of the road after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

The Bruins’ 2021-22 season ends on the loss, while the Hurricanes advance to the second round.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Little mistakes can, and often do, snowball into massive setbacks.

Although the result shows a one-goal differential between the teams, but other stats — including the Hurricanes’ 14-6 advantage in blocks and the Bruins’ unwanted 16-7 edge in giveaways — reflect the how small details can make all the difference in a given game.

That’s what happened in the first period, in which the Bruins more than held their own but found themselves trailing at the end. Boston had held Carolina in check for most of the frame, and goaltender Jeremy Swayman had made the necessary saves on the first seven shots he faced. But the ‘Canes inflicted a terrible end to the period on the B’s when Teuvo Teravainen exploited a defensive miscue to score the opening goal with just 1:24 remaining.

The disappointment seemed to linger, as the Hurricanes doubled their lead just 3:14 into the second period via Max Domi’s quick thinking and a fortunate bounce. The fact Domi scored just six seconds after the Bruins killed a penalty added extra sting.