Bruce Cassidy Hopeful ‘Homer Series’ Continues For Bruins In Game 6

The Bruins have their backs against the wall heading into Thursday’s Game 6 against the Hurricanes.

Carolina on Tuesday made easy work of Boston in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It’s win or go home for the B’s, but the good news for the Black and Gold is that they have fared well against their opponent at TD Garden.

The home team has won when playing in their own building this series, and the Bruins outscored the ‘Canes 9-4 in their wins in Games 3 and 4.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy is hopeful that trend continues to force a Game 7.

“Well, so far it’s been a homer series, so we’d like to continue that for now. The Garden has been good to us in this series, so I think our guys will be obviously motivated,” Cassidy told reporters at PNC Arena after the game, per team-provided video. “They need to be motivated to play because if we don’t play well, it’s over. So, there’s that, first of all. Second of all, like I said, we played very well there in Games 3 and 4, so that’ll be good for us, just like it was good to them.”

It’s fair to assume the TD Garden crowd will be as loud as it’s ever been this series, especially with all the chirping from Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Game 6 is set for Thursday at TD Garden, with puck drop at 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.