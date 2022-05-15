Bucks Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 7 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

A trip to the Eastern Conference finals is on the line Sunday at TD Garden.

The second-seeded Celtics and the Bucks are set to meet for Game 7 of their second-round series. This East semifinals showdown proved to be a very evenly matched battle, as neither side scored back-to-back wins through the first six contests.

Boston is a 5.5-point favorite and a -220 bet on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to take on the Miami Heat, who dispatched the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

Here is all of the viewing information for Bucks-Celtics Game 7:

When: Sunday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN