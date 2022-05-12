Celtics Finish Off Terrific Sequence With Jayson Tatum Alley-Oop Slam

Tatum helped give the Celtics a 54-47 halftime lead

The Boston Celtics quickly turned defense into offense in the second quarter of their Game 5 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

After forcing Bucks guard Jrue Holiday to cough up the ball in the front court, Marcus Smart made a cross-court pass over to Jaylen Brown and all Brown had to do from there was lob it up to Jayson Tatum for a pretty alley-oop.

Watch how the terrific sequence unfolded here:

Tatum’s bucket capped an 11-0 run for the Celtics as Boston began to seize control of the game in the second quarter and took a 54-47 lead into the halftime break.

