Celtics Have Worst Quarter Since 2018 In Game 1 Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics picked a tough time to have their worst quarter in four years.

Boston, who led 62-54 at halftime in their Game 1 matchup with Miami, came out on the losing end of the third quarter on Tuesday, being outscored by the Heat 39-14.

The Celtics shot 2-for-15 in the quarter, which at 13.3% was the worst that they had shot in any quarter in the previous four seasons. They added eight turnovers to their horrific performance, while stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for zero field goals in the quarter. Robert Williams, coming off of an extended absence, was the only Celtics player to record a field goal in the quarter.

At one point in the quarter, Boston had gone over seven minutes without a field goal, their longest stretch in the 2021-22 season.