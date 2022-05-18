Red Sox Trio All In Top Five Of A.L. Batting Average Following Loss

These three guys are pretty good

by

Despite a tough loss, the Boston Red Sox and their fans have something to celebrate on the offensive side.

Boston was defeated by the Houston Astros 13-4 on Tuesday, meaning both teams will have a chance to win the series in the finale Wednesday night.

Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, and Xander Bogaerts only trail Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward in batting average in the American League.

For more on the Red Sox trio, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.

