Celtics Wrap: Boston Will Head To NBA Finals Following Game 7 Win Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics finished the job in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat with a 100-96 victory at FTX Arena on Sunday night.

Boston will advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 to take on the Golden State Warriors. Miami’s season is over.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Celtics have been vocal about playing with a sense of urgency in the series, especially out of the gate. Boston certainly did so against Miami Sunday, as they jumped out to a 32-17 lead in the first quarter. They appeared to play with more effort and looked to be the faster team.

The C’s were frontrunners the entire game but started to lose momentum entering halftime. Due to an 11-2 run by Miami, Boston opened the third quarter with just a six-point lead. After the lead was cut to just two points, the Celtics started to play as fast as they opened the game, and once again, production followed.

Every time the Heat battled back into the game, the Celtics responded by upping the pace of play, and Miami could not keep up.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum scored 26 points on 9-for-21 shooting from the field. While his point total is always of note, he put on a passing clinic in Game 7. He had six assists and would have had much more if his teammates knocked down open shots. The star forward also recorded 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Tatum took charge in the final minutes to close out the win with some tough shots.