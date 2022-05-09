Cole Strange Takeaways: What Patriots Are Getting In First-Round Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

When evaluating New England Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange, it’s important to separate the player from the draft slot.

Did the Patriots select Strange far earlier (29th overall after an eight-spot trade-down) than anyone expected him to go? Yes.

Could they have gotten the Chattanooga offensive lineman on Day 2? Probably.

Is it questionable business to use a Round 1 pick on any guard or center, especially when you, as a franchise, have a long history of finding good and great ones in the middle rounds or later? Certainly. And if any of the highly touted defensive prospects New England passed on to take Strange (Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Devin Lloyd, Quay Walker, Dax Hill, etc.) become stars, the Bill Belichick and Co. can expect a new round of second-guessing.

But amid the scrutiny the Patriots have faced since calling Strange’s name last Thursday, it’s been widely acknowledged that the former FCS standout is both a very talented O-line prospect and an excellent fit for New England, which entered draft weekend with a gaping hole at Strange’s preferred position.

A closer examination of Strange’s college film reinforced that idea. The 24-year-old is highly experienced, extremely athletic and plays with a visible nastiness that clearly endeared him to the Patriots’ brain trust.

“This is a really big, strong, tough, athletic guy,” director of player personnel Matt Groh said during the draft. “If you value toughness, which we do, you value guys like Cole Strange.”