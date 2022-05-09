How David Pastrnak Felt After Bruins’ ‘Perfection Line’ Delivered In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins winger David Pastrnak is not the least bit surprised that Boston’s “perfection line” of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Pastrnak was able to click immediately despite spending some time apart.

Bruce Cassidy’s decision to put Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak back together lit a fire during Game 3 and Game 4 in Boston. Marchand recorded eight points (!!) in the two contests while Bergeron and Pastrnak each compiled four in the two victories. It helped Boston tie the series at two games apiece.

“We’ve played together for so long. If you’re playing with somebody on the same line, we kind of take off,” Pastrnak said Monday while speaking with Bruins reporter Eric Russo.

Dating back to early March, Pastrnak spent a majority of his shifts playing on the second line with fellow winger Taylor Hall. Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, at the time, filled in alongside Bergeron and Marchand with Cassidy looking to improve scoring depth. But with the Bruins facing a two-game hole and the offense sputtering, Cassidy went back to the “perfection line” before Game 3 and it paid dividends.

The chemistry was perhaps best depicted on Boston’s fourth goal of Game 4. It started as Bergeron won a faceoff in the offensive zone before Marchand gained possession of the puck, skated to his left, and snapped a pass to Pastrnak skating to the far post. Pastrnak collected himself and the puck and beat Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta glove side. It was a beautiful set play the trio has capitalized on time and time again.

“It’s very easy to come back. It’s not like you’re coming back to a new line where you don’t know what to expect,” Pastrnak said. “So we know each other, we feed from each other. It was a lot of fun.”