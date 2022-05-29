David Pastrnak, Team Czechia Earn Bronze Medal Over Jeremy Swayman, Team USA

Bronze for Pasta

by

David Pastrnak earned some hardware this offseason.

The Boston Bruins forward has been playing for Team Czechia in the IIHF World Championship alongside former teammate David Krejci. The two have enjoyed success on a line together and have made it known their chemistry hasn’t dwindled even in the slightest.

Team Czechia took on Team USA, with Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman between the pipes, in the bronze medal game Sunday morning.

Team USA jumped out to a 2-0 lead but Team Czechia bounced back to win 8-4 and earn the bronze medal for the first time since 2012.

Pastrnak had a hat trick in the win.

Even though Swayman and Team USA will go home empty-handed, they still had plenty of highlights throughout the tournament.

