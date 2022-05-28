Heat Players Respond To Draymond Green After Beating Celtics In Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Miami Heat heard what Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green had to say, and they took it out on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Green, as you may have heard, proclaimed the Western Conference champion Warriors would play the Celtics in the NBA Finals following Golden State’s victory Thursday. The Celtics-Heat series, of course, had yet to be decided as Boston held a 3-2 series lead when Green made the comments.

Well, that lead vanished Friday at TD Garden and Heat players used it as a time to send Green a message.

“Tell Draymond Green, thank you,” Heat veteran Udonis Haslem told the ABC broadcast, a message the broadcast then relayed, after Miami earned a series-tying victory in Boston — a 111-103 verdict.

Heat took Dray's words personally ? pic.twitter.com/afirJuO6g2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2022

P.J. Tucker spoke about Green’s comments after the game, as well.

“It’s funny. We laughed. I thought it was funny,” Tucker said in a postgame press conference, as shared by NBC Sports Boston. “Because he know better than anybody we still got to play the game. We got to play.”