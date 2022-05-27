Celtics Or Heat? Draymond Green Predicts Warriors’ NBA Finals Opponent

NESN Logo Sign In

Draymond Green wouldn’t reveal who he’d like to face in the NBA Finals after the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night.

The Warriors star did, however, offer a prediction for the remainder of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

“If you’re asking me who I want to play, I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play,” Green said on TNT’s postgame coverage. “We’re going to play Boston.”

The Celtics and Heat will square off in Game 6 on Friday night at TD Garden. The C’s won Game 5 on Wednesday night at FTX Arena to take a 3-2 series lead.

Boston is a rather-sizable favorite for Friday’s showdown, having flexed its muscle at various points in the best-of-seven series and holding home-court advantage with Miami facing elimination. But the Heat were the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed for a reason. The Celtics’ job is far from over.

“I think both teams are tough,” Green said. “Boston causes problems, especially offensively. Their defense is incredible.”