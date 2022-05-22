How Will Heat Guard Kyle Lowry Impact Game 3? Ime Udoka Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Miami Heat will receive some reinforcements in the back court with veteran guard Kyle Lowry starting in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Saturday at TD Garden.

P.J. Tucker, who was listed as questionable along with Lowry, also will start for Miami after dealing with a knee injury suffered in Game 2.

Lowry, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, will play just his sixth game of the postseason, and his first of the best-of-seven series against Boston. He last played May 8 during Game 4 of Miami’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“He’s a veteran leader that they brought in for a specific reason,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said of Lowry prior to Game 3.

Miami likely will look to play at a faster pace with Lowry, the team’s best ball handler, or QB1, as the organization shared in a tweet.

“It’s going to bring a different dynamic,” Celtics forward Grant Williams said about Lowry’s potential return leading up to Saturday.

It’s worth noting that Lowry hasn’t looked like the All-Star caliber player he’s shown in the past during the postseason. He’s averaged just 6.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the playoffs.