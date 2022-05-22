Celtics Fans Will Love Payton Pritchard’s Championship-Inspired Fit

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are back home at TD Garden, and they came rocking the best fits fans will love.

Payton Pritchard, especially, came in with an attitude of a champion. The Celtics guard sported a 2008 Celtics championship shirt with none other than Kevin Garnett gracing the front. The team Twitter account simply tweeted, “Game (drip).”

Pritchard likely will be relied upon more Saturday against the Miami Heat with Robert Williams III out. The Celtics guard already was a fan favorite due to his timely 3-pointers, and it’s safe to say he graced himself more with the franchise with his Game 3 fit.