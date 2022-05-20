Just Like That, Trevor Story Back On Career Pace After Slow Start With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story didn’t have the start with the Red Sox he wanted, and his early-season struggles were certainly emblematic of Boston’s slow start.

However, the newly signed second baseman is finally starting to see results after grinding away behind the scenes. The hard work paid off in the biggest way Thursday night with a career night for Story, who hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in Boston’s series-opening win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Red Sox are just about at the quarter pole in their season. Obviously, Story hitting three home runs goes a long way in improving his overall stat line, but he wasn’t going to struggle for the entire season. In fact, the Thursday night performance has gone a long way in getting Story back on something resembling a typical career pace.

Through 38 team games, Story now has five home runs. That puts him on a rough pace to hit somewhere in the neighborhood of 22 dingers. Additionally, he’s now on a 100-RBI pace and should be in line to hit between 30 and 40 doubles.

Put another way: Story’s bottom-line numbers this season projected over a 162-game pace put him in line to hit 25 home runs, drive in 113 runs to go along with 39 doubles.

Entering this season, here’s his career 162-game average in those categories:

34 home runs

98 RBIs

39 doubles