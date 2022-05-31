MLB Legend Derek Jeter Responds To Criticism In First Official Tweet

No. 2 is officially on Twitter

by

Eight years after retiring from Major League Baseball, Derek Jeter is back to being a rookie again.

The New York Yankees legend on Tuesday revealed his emergence into the social media world, promoting both his official Twitter and Instagram pages. Joining Twitter, specifically, clearly was something Jeter had been thinking about, as his first tweet was a response to a post that was sent out a few months after the Hall of Famer played his last game in pinstripes.

Jeter quickly received a slew of welcome messages after his account surfaced, including tweets from former Yankees teammates Alex Rodriguez and CC Sabathia.

The five-time World Series champion might get a kick out of Twitter at first, but we’ll see how much he enjoys the platform once he starts receiving routine ribbings from Boston Red Sox fans.

