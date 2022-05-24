Nazem Kadri Scores Hat Trick For Avalanche Days After Receiving Threats

NESN Logo Sign In

Nazem Kadri is a big reason the Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead over the St. Louis Blues, but he was carrying the weight of threats and racist attacks.

Fans flooded Kadri’s Instagram with death threats and racist remarks after Game 3 when he collided with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, knocking him from the game and keeping him sidelined for the remainder of the series with a lower-body injury. Blues head coach Craig Berube wasn’t happy there was no penalty called and simply told reporters to “Look at Kadri’s reputation” on the ice.

There was added police presence at the Avs’ hotel and their entrance into Enterprise Center, and Kadri got the last laugh after he potted a hat trick and picked up an assist in the 6-3 win to push St. Louis to the brink of elimination.

After the game, Kadri was asked about the threats he’s received over the last two days.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with that for a long time. That’s sad to say, but that’s just the fact of the matter. I’m getting good at putting in the rearview mirror. It’s a big deal. I try to act like it’s not. Just try to keep moving forward,” Kadri told the TNT panel after the game. “I know those messages I got don’t reflect every single fan in St. Louis. But for those that hate, that one’s for them.”

Kadri admitted to reporters after the win that he’d been upset since receiving the threats and hearing Berube’s comments (or lack thereof) only added fuel to his fire.

“I guess I needed some fuel,” he told reporters, per The Athletic’s Peter Baugh. “I was pretty upset from the last couple days.