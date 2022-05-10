Nelson Agholor Advises To ‘Ask Coach Belichick’ About Patriots’ New OC

NESN Logo Sign In

Though he’s only been in Foxborough for a year. Nelson Agholor has gotten quite familiar with how the New England Patriots like to operate amongst the media.

During his media availability on Tuesday, Agholor was asked about the vacant wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator positions on the Patriots’ staff. His answer? “You’re going to have to ask coach Belichick about that one.”

Q: "Who's your receiver coach this year?"



Nelson Agholor: "You got to ask Coach Belichick."



New England had a number of coaching positions open up this offseason, with offensive coordinator being chief among them. The former man in charge of the offense, Josh McDaniels, left this offseason to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Along with him went former Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, who will serve as McDaniels offensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

The Patriots have been extra protective of information this offseason, failing to give specifics about the roles of their new hires, including former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge who is operating under the title of offensive assistant.

While many expect Judge to take on offensive coordinator duties for New England, it remains to be seen who will do so at wide receiver. Former Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown is entering his third season on New England’s staff, having worked as the teams assistant wide receivers coach in 2021.