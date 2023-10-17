Playing against his old team for the first time Sunday, Jakobi Meyers earned the last laugh.

Meyers, who the Patriots let walk over the offseason in favor of JuJu Smith-Schuster, scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown in Las Vegas’ Week 6 win over New England at Allegiant Stadium. While the wide receiver’s words and actions suggest he still views the Patriots fondly, a postgame Instagram indicated Meyers has some bad blood toward his former employer.

One day after the Silver and Black bested Mac Jones and company, Meyers shared a post with the caption, “Could’ve made it with him…I rather make it without though.” The post elicited a comment from another wide receiver who left New England back in March.

“Those that know .. know,” Nelson Agholor wrote, coupled with a shaking-hands emoji.

We’re not sure why Agholor would be bitter towards the Patriots. Bill Belichick and company overpaid for the inconsistent wideout and ultimately saw the investment blow up in their face. Agholor hasn’t exactly stuck it to New England in Baltimore either, as he logged 16 catches for 210 yards with one touchdown in six games with the Ravens.

Meyers, on the other hand, has warranted reasons for any ill till toward the Patriots. He was a consummate professional in New England, improved every season and actually built strong chemistry with Jones, who hasn’t been able to find that sort of connection with any other pass-catcher since he joined the Patriots in 2021.

And now, Meyes is making New England look foolish for prioritizing a receiver who might be totally washed.