Patriots Draft Class: Watch Highlight Videos Of All 10 New England Picks

The 2022 NFL Draft now is over, and the Patriots now have 10 new players to work with.

New England’s performance in the draft has proven divisive, with the Mel Kipers of the world saying the Patriots did worse than every other team. However, much of the criticism stems from the Patriots’ draft strategy, rather than the actual quality of the players they chose.

In case you need a refresher, here’s New England’s 2022 draft class:

Round 1

— OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga.

Round 2

— WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Round 3

— CB Marcus Jones, Houston

Round 4

— CB Jack Jones, Arizona State

— RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

— QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Round 6

— RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina

— DT Sam Roberts, Northwest Missouri St.

— OL Chasen Hines, LSU

Round 7

— OL Andrew Stueber, Michigan

It will be a while before we get to see these players in game action, and some might never see the field for the Patriots. For now, all we have to go on is what they put on film during their college careers.

With that in mind, here are highlight videos for all 10 Patriots draft picks:

Cole Strange