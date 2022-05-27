Patriots Mailbag: What We Learned About 2022 Draft Picks In First OTA

NESN Logo Sign In

Reporters got their first glimpse at the 2022 Patriots this past Monday as New England held its first day of organized team activities.

While it’s important not to read too much into anything that occurs during a spring practice, that day on the Gillette Stadium practice fields did hint toward a few storylines we’ll be closely monitoring in the coming months.

On that note, let’s dive into some of this week’s mailbag questions:

@CheyenneSulli14

Do you think mcgrone will start next ti Bentley ? Or is he just a third down guy get pressure on qb stop any big plays etc ?

Ja’Whaun Bentley and Raekwon McMillan were the Patriots’ top two inside linebackers in Monday’s practice, but that obviously could change in the three-plus months before the season opener. Cameron McGrone, who’s coming back from a torn ACL that wiped out his rookie season, was limited in that practice and didn’t take part in competitive team drills, so it’s unclear at this stage exactly how he’ll fit in.

The Patriots do seem to be especially high on the 2021 fifth-round pick, though. Director of player personnel Matt Groh said during the draft that he’s “excited to see (McGrone) in an expanded role” this season, and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick raved about the impression McGrone made during this three-week appearance at practice late last season, saying he “really didn’t look in any sort of way out of place on the field” with New England’s veterans.

“You kind of take it for granted where all these guys have been playing for months and months and playing games and stuff like that,” Belichick said before OTAs, “and then this kid comes on the field for the first time, going against NFL players, which he’d never done before, everybody else has been playing, he hadn’t played in a long time, he’s coming off a knee injury, and he looked like he belonged out there with everybody else.”

The presence of players like McGrone, McMillan and Mack Wilson illustrates a shift in defensive strategy for the Patriots, as all three are smaller and nimbler than the big thumpers New England traditionally has targeted at the position. Again, we’ll see exactly how they utilize the athletic McGrone, who at just 21 still is the third-youngest player on New England’s roster. But based on the hype he’s received thus far, I do expect him to have a substantial defensive role this season.