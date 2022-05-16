New Photos Show Patriots Rookies Practicing For First Time Since Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have begun breaking in members of their 2022 draft class.

New England on Monday shared photos of multiple draftees, including first-rounder Cole Strange and second-rounder Tyquan Thornton, on the practice field as part of rookie minicamp. The lengthy gallery also includes a photo of Joe Judge, who will be coaching on the offensive side of the ball this season.

The only 2022 draftees who don’t show up in the gallery are cornerback Marcus Jones, running back Pierre Strong Jr., and offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber.

Check out some of the photos in the tweet below, and click the embedded link to view the full gallery.

Rookies at work.



?: https://t.co/V8UifHrDfP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 16, 2022

Rookie camp began last Friday and ran through Sunday.

The next date to look for is May 23, when the Patriots will kick off their organized team activity (OTA) workouts.