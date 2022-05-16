New Photos Show Patriots Rookies Practicing For First Time Since Draft

Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton were present

by

The Patriots have begun breaking in members of their 2022 draft class.

New England on Monday shared photos of multiple draftees, including first-rounder Cole Strange and second-rounder Tyquan Thornton, on the practice field as part of rookie minicamp. The lengthy gallery also includes a photo of Joe Judge, who will be coaching on the offensive side of the ball this season.

The only 2022 draftees who don’t show up in the gallery are cornerback Marcus Jones, running back Pierre Strong Jr., and offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber.

Check out some of the photos in the tweet below, and click the embedded link to view the full gallery.

Rookie camp began last Friday and ran through Sunday.

The next date to look for is May 23, when the Patriots will kick off their organized team activity (OTA) workouts.

More Football:

How Joe Judge Explained New Coaching Role With Patriots
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Previous Article

Lightning's Brayden Point Doubtful for Game 1 vs. Panthers
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Next Article

Mets' Jacob deGrom Scheduled for a Follow-Up MRI on Monday

Picked For You

Related