Red Sox Hall Of Famers Honored Prior To Game Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox inducted five new members to the team’s Hall of Fame on Thursday, including 2004 World Series champions David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez. The inductees were honored before Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Former catcher Rich Gedman, former general manager Dan Duqette and 1903 World Series champion Bill Dinneen (posthumously) also joined “Big Papi” and Ramirez in the Red Sox Hall of Fame. Ortiz was also elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Ortiz, Duqette, Gedman and Dinneen’s granddaughter Mary Ellen Dinneen accepted their plaques from Red Sox president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The inductees each threw out the first pitch together.

We began tonight?s game by honoring the latest Red Sox Hall of Fame class!



? https://t.co/0HV7U3Owri pic.twitter.com/57umrQVBzL — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 28, 2022

A full, formal ceremony was held at Fenway Park on Friday. The festivities were hosted by NESN’s Tom Caron and featured sit-downs with Ortiz, Duqette and Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, who accepted Ramirez’ Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque on his behalf.