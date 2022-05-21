Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Makes Quick Recovery

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts has bounced back into the starting lineup for Saturday’s Boston Red Sox versus Seattle Mariners game.

The star Red Sox shortstop left Friday’s matchup in the eighth inning after injuring his back in a collision with teammate Alex Verdugo. Manager Alex Cora told reporters afterward Bogaerts was “day-to-day,” and that proves to be the case, as he takes up his customary infield role and bats fourth Saturday in the third game of the Red Sox-Mariners series.

Verdugo, the left fielder, moves up in the batting order from seventh to fifth, bumping red-hot second baseman Trevor down to sixth.

After entering Friday’s contest as substitutes, first baseman Franchy Cordero and right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. return to the starting lineup, moving Bobby Dalbec and Christian Arroyo to the bench.

Garrett Whitlock starts on the mound for the Red Sox. Right-hander Chris Flexen opposes Whitlock for the Mariners.

NESN will air Red Sox-Mariners in full, with pregame coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

