Red Sox Wrap: Boston Can’t Overcome Ryan Brasier’s Rough Outing Vs. Rangers

The Boston Red Sox lost the final game of the road trip to the Texas Rangers, 7-1, at Globe Life Field on Sunday. Despite the loss, it was Boston’s first series win since its three-game set against the Detroit Tigers from April 11-13.

Boston fell to 13-21 on the season, while Texas improved to 14-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox fell back on their early-season woes on Sunday. The eye test would indicate that Boston continued to take a step in the right direction offensively, but the production was a mere one run. Former Red Sox pitcher Martín Pérez was dealing for Texas, and the Rangers bullpen held their own with a lead.

As for Boston, their bullpen was not as strong, though they were tasked with pitching all nine innings. Austin Davis took the role of opener in his first MLB start.

Reliever Ryan Brasier was responsible for the loss, allowing a three-run home run and solo shot back-to-back. Braiser has allowed four home runs in 16 appearances and has a 6.57 ERA. He leads the MLB in FanGraphs meltdown stat, breaking a tie with teammate Jake Diekman.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafael Devers went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, continuing his red-hot streak.