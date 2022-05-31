Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls Behind Early, Gets Shutout By Orioles Pitching

NESN Logo Sign In



The Boston Red Sox lost the final game of the five-game set against the Baltimore Orioles, 10-0, at Fenway Park on Monday.

Boston fell to 23-26 on the season, while Baltimore improved to 21-29.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Rich Hill was not sharp at all in the rubber match against the O’s. The 42-year-old starter spent too much time in the middle of the plate, consistently hanging curveballs. He left his fastball over the plate as well, but Baltimore’s lineup was so fixated on offspeed pitches that he was able to record all five strikeouts with the fastball, making 89 mph look like 99 mph.

Hill finished his rough outing with six earned runs in four innings, allowing six hits and two walks along with the aforementioned five strikeouts. He left the Red Sox offense with what proved to be an insurmountable deficit, thanks to a phenomenal pitching performance by Baltimore’s Tyler Wells, who was able to spot his pitches all night and won his challenge pitches when he fell behind in the count.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Trevor Story was the lone Red Sox hitter to reach base twice against Wells, lacing a single off the Green Monster early on, and drew a walk.

— Wells dominated the Red Sox order for six innings, he allowed two hits — a single and double — with a walk and three strikeouts.