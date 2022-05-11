Celtics Odds: Bettors Paying Attention To Bucks’ Trend Before Game 5 Milwaukee is 1-8 against the total this postseason by Sean T. McGuire 56 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have proven to be two of the most formidable defensive teams throughout the NBA playoffs and it’s unlikely to change during a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

It’s now caused bettors to take notice with a trend presenting itself during the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Bucks and Celtics have cashed in on the Over just once during the first four games of their series in large part because of the two contenders matching physicality.

And while the numbers pertaining to the Bucks-Celtics series tell a portion of the story, Milwaukee’s individual results paint an even clearer picture. The Bucks are 1-8 against the total during their postseason run as the Under has cashed 88.9% of the time.

The Celtics are below .500 against the total (3-5), as well, with the Under having cashed 62.5% of the time this postseason.

Those trends have caused oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook (and others) to dip the total a bit entering Game 5 as the number is set at over/under 213.5. Bettors, though, continue to fire on the Under.

DraftKings revealed Wednesday afternoon it has received 70% of bets, which has accounted for 67% of the handle, on Under 213.5. Additionally, BetMGM Sportsbook has received 71% of bets on Under 214.5 (54% of handle) while PointsBet Sportsbook shared that 73% of the total money wagered (53% of bets) was on Under 213.

The Celtics have shown the ability to get hot from long range — I mean, did you watch Al Horford in Boston’s Game 4 win?! — but Milwaukee’s consistent focus on protecting the paint has made it tough over long stretches. The Bucks will continue to be without Khris Middleton, too, meaning Milwaukee will play another contest without a top scorer.

Celtics-Bucks is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.