Red Sox Wrap: Franchy Cordero Grand Slam Helps Boston Walk Off Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to help the Boston Red Sox claim an 8-4, series-sweeping win against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, winners of nine of their last 12 games, improved to 19-22 on the season following the four-game sweep of the Mariners.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Red Sox reliever Hansel Robles allowed a game-tying home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday, but Boston was able to show its resolve while claiming its first win in extra innings this season. Boston, previously 0-6 in the extra frame, scored five runs in the bottom of the 10th highlighted by a two-out grand slam from Cordero.

Christian Vázquez started the 10th with a leadoff single to advance Bobby Dalbec from second to third. Dalbec scored the next batter on a RBI single by Kiké Hernández . Rafael Devers then stepped in and cashed in on a single, proceeding to second after Vázquez was thrown out at home for the first out of the inning. Xander Bogaerts gave Boston bases loaded after an intentional walk and, after a Trevor Story flyout, Cordero belted one 419 feet to right field to score Hernández, Devers and Bogaerts.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Nathan Eovaldi got back to his ways Sunday in a crucial bounce-back performance following a start against the Houston Astros last week which might have cause some anxiousness for those around Boston. Eovaldi, five days after allowing nine runs on eight hits (five home runs) in less than two innings against the ‘Stros, handcuffed the Mariners. He finished with a career-best 11 strikeouts, including the 1,000th strikeout of his career. The right-hander had it all working for him as he retired the side in order during the first, third and fifth innings. He allowed just one walk before exiting the contest allowing a mere two runs in 6 2/3 innings.