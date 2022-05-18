Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi’s Blow-Up Inning Haunts Boston Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox lost the second game of the three-game set to the Houston Astros, X-X, at Fenway Park on Tuesday.
Boston fell to 14-22 on the season, while Houston improved to 24-13.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Nathan Eovaldi’s season-long woes came to a head in Tuesday game against the Astros. He came into the game third in home runs allowed across the entire MLB with nine, and managed to take a demanding lead in that category with his most recent performance.
Eovaldi gave up five home runs in the second inning, killing any momentum the Red Sox had following Rafael Dever’s first inning blast, and putting the team in an insurmountable deficit almost immediately.
The Red Sox offense was impressive all night, scoring a fairly average four runs but collected 13 hits. Regardless, Boston was unable to close a massive gap created by the Astros in the second inning.
On the whole, you could argue that the night was encouraging from a long-term standpoint moving forward, as the offense continued to click and Eovaldi’s blow up was largely a fluke — though the home runs allowed continue to be a concerning trend.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rafael Devers hit a 435-foot blast in the first inning to give the Red Sox the lead, albiet for about ten minutes. The slugger finished the night a triple shy of the cycle in his three-hit game.
— J.D. Martinez extended his hit streak to 18 games in dramatic fashion with a two-run home run and also ended his nigtht a triple shy of the cycle.
— Kyle Tucker hit two home runs for the Astros, including a grand slam against Tyler Danish. He finished the night with six RBIs.
WAGER WATCH
