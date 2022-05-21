Why Alex Verdugo Exited Red Sox-Mariners Game In First Inning

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were forced to make some changes to their lineup on Saturday, after Alex Verdugo was removed from the game after only one inning.

Verdugo exited the game due to an illness, Jahmai Webster reported on NESN’s Red Sox-Mariners broadcast.

It was a rather inconspicuous exit for Verdugo, who drew a walk in his only plate appearance and stayed in the game to run the bases. After the final out of the first inning was made, manager Alex Cora replaced Verdugo.

It’s the second time that Verdugo has had to exit a game early this season, after leaving the Red Sox’s May 14 matchup with the Texas Rangers after fouling a ball off of his foot.

Bobby Dalbec entered the game off the bench, taking over at first base for Franchy Cordero who moved to left field for the departing Verdugo.