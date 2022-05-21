Celtics Odds: Early-Series Trend Has Public Taking Notice Before Game 3 The Over has cashed in each of the first two games by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, two of the best defenses and most profitable teams on the Under entering the Eastern Conference finals, have given bettors a glimpse of one early-series trend entering Game 3 at TD Garden on Saturday.

The Celtics and Heat have started the best-of-seven series by cashing on the Over in consecutive games.

And while the total was down a tick due to how the two teams previously performed, the overs have cashed easily — midway through the fourth quarter in each game. It comes after Miami entered the series having cashed on the Under in 82% of their 11 playoff games with Boston doing so in 64% of its 11 postseason contests.

The total has been granted a slight increase entering Saturday night (over/under 208), but still the betting public is placing wagers on the Over at an incredibly high rate.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Saturday afternoon that 84% of the bets on the total (73% of the money wagered) was for the contest to go Over 207.5. Similarly, BetMGM has 81% of bets (82% of handle) on Over 208.5 while PointsBet Sportsbook has 76% of bets (64% of handle) on Over 208.5.

We’ll get to witness whether both teams continue the trend Saturday night as the Celtics are set to host the Heat with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.