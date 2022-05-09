This Taylor Hall Back-Check Was Sneaky-Huge Moment In Bruins’ Game 4 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Take a look at the score sheet, and you might think Taylor Hall was average at best for the Bruins on Sunday.

The second-line winger was held pointless and didn’t even register a shot on goal. He took a penalty, had two giveaways and even lost a pair of faceoffs to boot. That being said, the former Hart Trophy winner also had one of the most important plays of the series as the Bruins evened their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series with the Hurricanes at two games apiece.

A lack of production didn’t stop Hall from finding a way to contribute. His biggest value add came early in the second period in the final seconds of a Bruins two-man advantage. Coming off the bench, Hall glided through the neutral zone and took a pass from Mike Reilly at the red line. Hall burst into the Carolina zone with a clean entry down the left wing.

Hall skated the puck all the way down the wall below the goal line and tried to find David Pastrnak in front. Hall’s errant pass was poked out of danger by Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei. The puck rolled right to Sebastian Aho, who quickly gathered it inside his blue line. As he turned, he immediatetly was joined by the recently freed Andrei Svechnikov, who hopped out of the box to form a two-man breakout for Carolina.

The Hurricanes duo darted up ice with a 2-on-1 developing. It appeared Reilly was Boston’s only hope of stopping what would be a back-breaking shorthanded goal. As things went from bad to worse, Hall appeared seemingly out of nowhere on the back-check. Reilly made a tremendous play to take away the shot and pass but even if there Svechnikov wanted to go to Aho, Hall had busted tail for 195 feet to get back in the play and take away the second option. Having Hall back in the play also made it easier for Reilly to commit.

