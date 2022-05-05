Todd McShay Projects Patriots’ Top Pick In Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Many NFL draft gurus predicted the Patriots would use their first-round pick this year on a linebacker.

New England ultimately went in a different direction. In fact, the Patriots didn’t use any of their 10 selections on a linebacker. Perhaps that’s why Todd McShay believes Bill Belichick and company will prioritize the second level of their defense in next year’s draft.

McShay on Thursday published a very early 2023 first-round mock draft. The veteran draft analyst currently projects the Patriots to spend the 15th overall pick on Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell.

“The brother of 2021 first-rounder Penei Sewell, Noah Sewell can impact multiple areas of the game,” McShay wrote. “The 6-foot-3, 251-pound linebacker had 110 tackles, four sacks and six pass breakups last season. And the Patriots are still looking for a leader in the middle of their defense.”

There’s a chance linebacker becomes less of a need for New England as the 2022 season unravels. The Patriots clearly have high hopes for Cameron McGrone and Raekwon McMillan, and Mack Wilson could prove to be a successful reclamation project in Foxboro.

Still, a true ace in a linebacking corps is invaluable for any team and Sewell seemingly has the makeup to take on that label.