How Patriots Linebacker Reacted To Team’s Surprising NFL Draft Strategy

Ten draft picks, eight undrafted free agents and no linebackers? That was an unexpected outcome for the New England Patriots this past weekend.

Off-the-ball linebacker was generally viewed as one of the Patriots’ biggest roster needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft, but Bill Belichick and company opted to ignore the position and direct their resources elsewhere.

One of New England’s current linebackers saw that as a vote of confidence.

“Obviously, the front office and Coach Belichick seem very confident in the guys we have in the room now,” fourth-year pro Mack Wilson, who arrived in a trade from the Cleveland Browns in March, said Tuesday in a video conference. “Obviously, I feel as confident, as well. We have some great guys in there. We’ve just got to continue to build this thing, continue to put everything together.”

Though Wilson has been the Patriots’ only external linebacker addition to date, that position group should look much different this season. Along with returning starter Ja’Whaun Bentley, who re-signed in March, Wilson, Raekwon McMillan and Cameron McGrone all appear poised to play substantial roles in 2022.

McMillan and McGrone both were with the Patriots last season, but torn ACLs prevented either from seeing game action. The former was an early training camp standout before his injury, and the latter is an athletic 2021 fifth-round draft pick who likely would have gone higher had his injury not cut short his final season at Michigan.

Director of player personnel Matt Groh singled out McGrone when asked about the Patriots’ decision to pass on multiple starting-caliber linebackers in the early rounds of this year’s draft.