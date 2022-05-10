Latest Report Relating To Tom Brady, FOX Contract Can’t Be Real… Right?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady reportedly will be signing a contract with FOX Sports that rivals some of the biggest in the sport — the highly-paid sport of baseball.

Brady, according to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand on Tuesday afternoon, will call football games for FOX Sports after his playing career and will earn a 10-year contract worth $375 million to do so.

Marchand’s development comes after Michael McCarthy of Front Office reported Tuesday morning Brady’s deal would pay him between $20 and $25 million per year.

Even that report from McCarthy, which indicates a contract $12.5 to $17.5 million less per year, was a record-setting deal. CBS Sports’ Tony Romo and ESPN’s Troy Aikman, the two highest-priced broadcasters prior to Brady, earn $18 million per season. Should Marchand’s report be correct, Brady’s average of $37.5 per year would more than double those contracts.

McCarthy did previously share how Brady’s deal was thought to be longer than the typical five-year deal for a broadcaster. He estimated it would be between $190 to $200 million, about half the total of what Marchand reported.

FOX Sports declined to comment when asked about Brady’s contact, per Marchand.

Brady’s contract with FOX Sports won’t begin immediately, however. Brady, following a brief retirement this offseason, has committed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022-23 season. Brady, 45, confirmed his future with FOX in a tweet, but in doing so noted how he still has plenty of “unfinished business” on the field.