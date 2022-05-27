Trevor Story Cannot Be Stopped, Hits Three-Run Homer Vs. White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox opened a three-run lead in the first inning over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Trevor Story would not let opposing starter Dallas Keuchel settle in after a rough opening frame, crushing a three-run home run to extend Boston’s advantage in the second inning. He’s now hit nine home runs since May 11.

Click to watch the 363-foot homer:

After a slow start, Story cannot be stopped and now has 37 RBI in 38 games played. The Red Sox hold an early 6-0 lead in the rubber match against the White Sox.