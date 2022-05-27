CT Sun Wrap: Strong Second Half Propels Sun To 99-68 Win Vs. Wings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun cruised their way to a 99-68 win against the Dallas Wings at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday night.

The Sun improved to 5-2 on the year, and the Wings fell to 5-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun got out to an early lead after the first quarter, going up 24-17. However, an early second-quarter run from the Wings put Connecticut in trouble, tying the game, 24-24. The Sun recovered by playing stout defense and scoring in bunches. Unlike in their last matchup, the second half was dominated by the Sun as the Wings were held to less than 37.5% from the field.

Connecticut had five players score in double figures. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 18 points, and Natasha Hiedeman wasn’t too far behind with 17 points. Connecticut were efficient from the field, shooting 48.6%, and they were nearly perfect from the free-throw line, hitting 25-of-27 from the charity stripe.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Hiedeman got the start for Jasmine Thomas, who was ruled out for the year due to a torn ACL. The point guard stepped up by scoring 17 points, while dishing out six assists and grabbing three steals.

— Bonner only scored seven points in the first half, but the forward led the way in the second half scoring 11 points after halftime. Bonner shot 7-for-16 from the field and collected six rebounds.