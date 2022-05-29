Watch Bobby Dalbec, Franchy Cordero Blast Homers Early For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Slowly but surely the Boston Red Sox offense has started to come along, and it seems as though Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero are the latest to find their stride.

In the second inning of Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, Dalbec and Cordero each blasted home runs to give starter Nick Pivetta a 3-0 lead.

Bobby thought it was time to get on the board. pic.twitter.com/u8ccAtdqfT — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 29, 2022

Dalbec got the festivities started with a 390-foot blast into the Green Monster seats, fighting his way through an eight-pitch at-bat before getting to a hanging breaking ball from Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann. Two batters later, Cordero crushed a slider 448-feet to dead center field to push Boston’s lead to three.

You can watch as the Red Sox try to extend their lead, live on NESN.