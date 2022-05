NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has a shiny new medal to bring home.

The Boston Bruins forward has been representing Team Czechia in the IIHF World Championship, and took on Jeremy Swayman and Team USA in the bronze medal game Sunday morning.

The Czechs won 8-4 and got help from Pastrnak when he scored a hat trick and helped earn his home country the bronze medal.

Pastrnak and Swayman now can enjoy the offseason, which is sure to be busy for the Bruins as they prepare for the 2022-NHL season.