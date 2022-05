NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were able to keep their opening game against the Los Angeles Angels scoreless through three innings thanks to an impressive play by their unofficial captain.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts made an athletic move on a ball hit up the middle by Angels second baseman David Fletcher on Tuesday.

You can watch the play here:

Bogie hit 'em with the spin cycle! pic.twitter.com/CWq6QkSKip — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 3, 2022

Bogaerts made it look easy, too.