Alex Cora Cracks Jokes About Red Sox Greats David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is looking for David Ortiz to get a new seating assignment at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox legend attended Monday’s 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers along with another all-time great in former teammate Manny Ramirez.

Ortiz and Ramirez took in the action — their sons and Pedro Martinez’s kid joined them as well — from the seats right next to the Red Sox’s dugout and where Cora sits. Ortiz was conversational distance away from Cora, and pestered the manager with small talk throughout the game. That led Cora to joke about Ortiz needing to sit somewhere else the next time he comes to Fenway.

“At one point we got to sit David somewhere else,” Cora said, as seen on postgame coverage. “It’s non-stop. It’s not Fort Meyers, bro. But I love it.”

Cora said Ortiz talked to him about a myriad of baseball topics while the game was going on with Cora doing his best to silence the soon-to-be Hall of Famer. Cora also expressed appreciation for Ortiz and Ramirez spending time around the team, and believes that only benefits his club.

“About everything, like pitching,” Cora said about what Ortiz talked to him about. “At one point he starts talking about things they did at Fox about pitchers not throwing strikes, and he doesn’t understand how hitters are struggling when they don’t throw strikes. I mean, he was going on for five minutes. And I’m like, “Oh my God.’ I just listen and laugh and give him seeds, so he can stay quiet.

“When the big guy is here it’s awesome. The players love it. He goes to the cage and talks to them. I haven’t seen Manny in a while and to meet him, I know it means a lot. The more, the better. I’m a big believer that those guys around here they bring a lot to the equation.”