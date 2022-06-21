Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Role Players Carry Win, Move Up In Standings

The Boston Red Sox started their series against the Detroit Tigers on the right foot, winning the opening game at Fenway Park on Monday 5-2.
The “role players” shined in the win, with Josh Winckowski leading the way in absence of Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock.
“He’s throwing the ball well lately,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s pounding the strike zone, good stuff. Secondary pitches are playing right now. Got some ground balls when we had to and it was enough today.
The rookie starter threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits, a walk, two earned runs and struck out two in an efficient outing.
Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero also logged career nights. The former recorded two hits including a double, walk, two stolen bases and scored twice while the latter recorded his first three-hit game of the season and collected two RBIs.
“With a walk and a stolen base right away, putting pressure on the opposition,” Cora said on his rookie speedster. “Love the tool. Line drive right away, throw the ball to right-center, he’s in a good place offensively. Compared to last year, much better.
“Last year I know everybody got caught up on the home runs and all that but that’s not who he is. He’s a line-drive hitter that will hit for occasional homers, for power, whatever you want to call it. But controlling the strike zone, going the other way, putting pressure on the opposition, that’s who he is. Tonight he was locked in from the get-go.”
Here are more notes from Red Sox-Tigers:
— With the win and Tampa Bay Rays’ loss, the Red Sox are now in third place in the American League East.
— Schrieber succeeded in the only high-leverage spot in the game, striking out top prospect Riley Greene with two runners in scoring position and the game-tying run at the plate.
— Tanner Houck recorded his fifth save in as many opportunities and logged appearances in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
— Chris Sale pitched in his first rehab outing on Monday, with mixed results.
— Manny Ramirez threw out the ceremonial first pitch to David Ortiz prior to the win.
— Boston is 32-8 when scoring four runs or more.
— The Red Sox will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday against the Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.