Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Role Players Carry Win, Move Up In Standings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox started their series against the Detroit Tigers on the right foot, winning the opening game at Fenway Park on Monday 5-2.

The “role players” shined in the win, with Josh Winckowski leading the way in absence of Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock.

“He’s throwing the ball well lately,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s pounding the strike zone, good stuff. Secondary pitches are playing right now. Got some ground balls when we had to and it was enough today.

The rookie starter threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits, a walk, two earned runs and struck out two in an efficient outing.

Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero also logged career nights. The former recorded two hits including a double, walk, two stolen bases and scored twice while the latter recorded his first three-hit game of the season and collected two RBIs.

“With a walk and a stolen base right away, putting pressure on the opposition,” Cora said on his rookie speedster. “Love the tool. Line drive right away, throw the ball to right-center, he’s in a good place offensively. Compared to last year, much better.

“Last year I know everybody got caught up on the home runs and all that but that’s not who he is. He’s a line-drive hitter that will hit for occasional homers, for power, whatever you want to call it. But controlling the strike zone, going the other way, putting pressure on the opposition, that’s who he is. Tonight he was locked in from the get-go.”