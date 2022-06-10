Alex Cora Praises Shohei Ohtani As ‘Best Athlete In The World’

NESN Logo Sign In

Shohei Ohtani was a one-man show at Angel Stadium, and his once in a generation talent was respected by Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

It was the battle of streaks between the Los Angeles Angels (14-game losing streak) and the Red Sox (seven-game winning streak) heading into Thursday’s series finale. Ohtani was the difference maker helping the Angels earn their first win since May 24 and giving interim manager Phil Nevin his first win under his resume.

The superstar was on the mound against Boston’s Nick Pivetta, and Ohtani went seven innings striking out six batters and only giving up one earned run. On the offensive end, Ohtani batted 2-for-4, including a fifth inning two-run home run that gave the Angels the lead.

“We were trying to put pressure on him, and we weren’t able to execute, but he was good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Ohtani’s performance, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think he was great in Boston. Today, he was good.

“Obviously, to see him hit a home run while he’s going out there for seven innings, that’s impressive. And as I keep saying, he’s the best athlete in the world because to compete at this level on the mound and at the plate the way he does — it’s eye-opening. It’s unreal.”

The Red Sox had kept Ohtani quiet through the first three games of the series, but the Angels two-way star is a special talent, and it was only a matter of time until he showed it.