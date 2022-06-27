Angels Pitcher Pulled Strangest Move During Brawl With Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball players have different ways of airing out their frustration when the benches clear.

Some big leaguers immediately act like they’re in a boxing ring and engage in fisticuffs. Others keep their fists down and opt for verbal jabs with someone on the opposing team.

But on Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium, Raisel Iglesias took his anger out on a staple snack in America’s pastime.

The dust had pretty much settled between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners when Iglesias put a bizarre exclamation point on the situation. The veteran right-hander took hold of the Halos’ tub of sunflower seeds, stormed up the dugout steps and launched it onto the field. The act looked particularly strange considering everyone had returned to their respective dugout and the tub didn’t land anywhere close to the Mariners’ side.

As for other finishing touches on the ordeal, Jesse Winker gave a pair of middle fingers to Angels fans in attendance before making his way to the clubhouse. The Mariners outfielder ultimately apologized for the gesture, labeling it as the only thing he regretted from Sunday’s incident.