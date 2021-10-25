Bill Belichick’s Favorite Beer? Patriots Coach Gives Everyman Answer

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick apparently isn’t the kind of guy who shows up to a bar and orders some fancy-schmancy triple-IPA from Colorado, or something.

After his team destroyed the New York Jets on Sunday, the New England Patriots head coach was seen enjoying a few cold ones at Gillette Stadium with, among others, his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, and Patriots staffer Matt Patricia. A closer look revealed Belichick was drinking a Budweiser, while Patricia was enjoying a Corona.

Belichick on Monday morning was asked to identify the one beer he’d order over all others.

“Whatever’s cold,” he said during a “Greg Hill Show” WEEI interview.

Belichick clearly had a good time during the postgame hangout. He had his arm around Holliday nearly the whole time and was animated with his laughter throughout.

Such is life after a 54-13 trouncing of the Jets.