Bill Belichick long has been atop the NFL coaching ranks, but now he has another accolade to go along with his eight Super Bowl rings, six of which he’s won with the New England Patriots.

Belichick was honored by the lacrosse community as he was named the winner of this year’s Spirit of Tewaaraton Award. The award is “presented to an individual who has contributed to the sport of lacrosse in a way that reflects the spirit of the values and mission of the Tewaaraton Award.”

Belichick is the 14th Spirit of Tewaaraton honoree and will be honored at a ceremony on May 28 in Washington, D.C.

A well-known lacrosse advocate, Belichick played the sport in high school while attending Annapolis High and Phillips Andover. He later played in college at Wesleyan University and his three children all played collegiately. “Bill Belichick has been a symbol of greatness for two decades,” Jeffrey Harvey, Chairman of the Tewaaraton Foundation, said in a press release. “His philosophies have been adopted by coaches in all sports and much of it is derived from his beginnings as a lacrosse player. As his star has risen, he has consistently supported causes related to lacrosse and its Native American heritage. This stewardship is insightful into his brilliance in coaching and the exceptional leadership for which he is being recognized as the 2020 recipient of The Spirit of Tewaaraton.” Belichick has presented at NCAA Final Fours and provided mentorship to top coaches and players, according to the press release. Chief strategy officer and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League, Paul Rabil, echoed the sentiment. Rabil and the PLL have played games at Gillette Stadium, which also has hosted various NCAA events. Greatest coach on the planet. Amazing honor. Well-deserved, my friend. https://t.co/61LDR4JTIN — Paul Rabil (@PaulRabil) January 31, 2020 “Coach Belichick, at his core, loves the game of lacrosse,” Rabil said. “Growing up in Annapolis, lacrosse was a big part of his upbringing, and to this day he remains a fan, strategist and advocate of the game at every level. I remember meeting BB 15 years ago after a Hopkins practice. Since then, he’s been a mentor, friend, and benefactor to my endeavors — and lacrosse at-large. His spirit for the game has lifted our community in many ways, and for that I’m supremely grateful.”

