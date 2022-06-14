How Warriors Game 5 Win Over Celtics Altered NBA Finals Series Odds The Warriors are now -360 to win the NBA Championship by Scott Neville Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors have put themselves in a great position to claim their fourth title since 2015 with their Game 5 win. They now have two chances to win one game.

The importance of Game 5 in a tied series has been well documented in the NBA Finals, and created a massive swing according to oddsmakers.

The Warriors entered Game 5 with -130 odds to win the series according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Those odds have now jumped to -360. Meanwhile, the Celtics’ odds fell from +110 to +290. A $100 bet on the Golden State would pay out $127.78 while a $100 bet on the Boston would return $390.

It’s not impossible for the C’s to win two in a row on the brink of elimination. In fact, they’ve already done so in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. That said, it won’t be easy to overcome a seasoned Warriors core that is one win away from adding another ring to their dynasty.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Boston and Golden State will take place on Thursday at TD Garden. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.